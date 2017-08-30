Gramercy Property in $331M deal for 9-property portfoio

Nearly 90% of the portfolio rent comes from a single tenant, and the purchase price works out to a 6.3% cash cap rate.

The portfolio consists of 2M square feet of Class A industrial buildings. The properties are 100% leased with average remaining lease term of 10.4 years. They're located in eight markets throughout country, with 80% of the NOI concentrated in four - Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, and the Inland Empire.

Closing is expected prior to this quarter's end. Part of the funding will come from the assumption of $137M of debt and the issuance of $133M in operating partnership units.

This deal is part of last week's acquisition announcement.

