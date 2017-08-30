Vera Bradley breaks higher after earnings

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) reports comparable sales fell 4.3% in Q2 vs. -4.2% expected by analysts. E-commerce sales were down 4.9% during the quarter.

Gross profit fell 110 bps to 56.3% of sales due in part to a higher level of promotional activity.

"We are in the process of refining our business model and strategic plan which will involve taking a much more aggressive approach to turning around our business over the next three years," says CEO Robert Wallstrom.

The company expects Q3 revenue of $112M to $117M vs. $120M consensus and EPS of $0.13 to $0.15 vs. $0.16 consensus. Full-year EPS of $0.44 to $0.50 is seen vs. $0.44 consensus.

Previously: Vera Bradley beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (Aug. 30)