Sibanye Gold swings to H1 loss, cancels dividend for first time

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) -4% premarket after canceling its dividend amid a $364M H1 loss, citing impairments and provisions for an expected settlement with miners who contracted lung diseases at work.

SBGL says it will focus on cutting debt after its $2.2B purchase of Stillwater Mining earlier this year, making the payment of a cash dividend “inappropriate.”

A class action lawsuit, mostly relating to the fatal lung disease silicosis, was filed on behalf of miners in 2012 and has led several companies to increase provisions related to the health and safety conditions.

The company also says it will change its name to Sibanye-Stillwater.