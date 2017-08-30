Analog Devices up 4.1% after Q3, guidance beats

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) shares are up 4.1% premarket after reporting Q3 results with EPS and revenue beats with revenue up over 64% on the year. Fourth quarter guidance has revenue from $1.45B to $1.55B, matching consensus on the lower end, and EPS from $1.29 to $1.43, above the $1.24 consensus. Gross margin expected at 70.5% and operating margin around 42%.

End market revenue: Industrial, $700M (+87%); Automotive, $227.5M (+69%); Consumer, $252.5M (+36%); Communications, $253.7M (+45%).

Key financials: Gross margin (non-GAAP) was 70.5%, up from 66% in last year’s quarter and from 69.3% in Q2. Operating expenses were $437M and the company ended the quarter with $908.6M in cash and equivalents.

