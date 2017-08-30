T2 Biosystems announces 11 new patents granted in 2017; shares ahead 8% premarket

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) announces that it has been granted 11 new patents in 2017 that further broaden and strengthen the protection around the T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR) platform, including the T2Sepsis Solution and hemostasis technology. With the grant of these new patents, T2 Biosystems now owns or licenses over 60 patents.

Highlights of patents granted in 2017 are as follows:

Two patents cover the method and use of certain reagents for the company’s primary diagnostic products that run on the T2Dx Instrument and support the T2Sepsis Solution.

Two patents cover the method and design of the automated sample lysis process.

One patent broadens the company’s portfolio of T2MR detector patents for small, portable magnetic resonance detection devices.

One patent represents new intellectual property that covers an innovative method of integrating fluidics.

One patent covers probe sequences that can be used for high sensitivity detection of Candida species.

Four patents cover methods in the area of hemostasis.

The other patents in T2 Biosystems’ patent portfolio include patents with claims covering technical innovations.