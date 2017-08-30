Another milestone for the SM-6

A Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)-built Standard Missile-6 intercepted a medium-range ballistic missile target at sea in its final seconds of flight, after being fired from the USS John Paul Jones.

"Earlier this year, our customer requested an enhanced capability to deal with a sophisticated medium-range ballistic missile threat," said Mike Campisi, SM-6 senior program director. "We did all this - the analysis, coding and testing - in seven months; a process that normally takes one to two years."

It was the third time that the SM-6 missile successfully engaged a ballistic missile target in its terminal phase.