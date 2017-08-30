Gazprom's Q2 net income sinks 80% on stronger ruble

Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) says its Q2 net income fell by more than 80% Y/Y to 47.9B rubles ($817M) due to losses related to foreign exchange rates, missing analyst forecasts.

Gazprom reports a net foreign exchange loss of 140.5B rubles during the period, compared with a forex gain of 152B rubles a year ago; nearly 80% of the company’s debt is foreign denominated.

The Russian company says it supplied 53.5B cm of gas to countries outside the former Soviet Union, mainly EU markets, during the quarter, up 4% Y/Y, but the average price of the deliveries fell 3.5%, reflecting the strengthening of the ruble.

Gazprom also warns on the impact of new U.S. sanctions, which are seen as endangering its Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany.