IDC: Worldwide smartphone shipments will reach 1.7B in 2021

Worldwide smartphone shipments will reach 1.7B units in 2021, up from 1.47B last year, according to IDC.

IDC thinks demand from new users and emerging from a stagnant replacement cycle will combine to drive a 5-year CAGR of 3.3%.

In Q2 this year, Android (GOOG, GOOGL) device shipments were up 2.3% on the year for an 85.2% market share. Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iOS devices grew 1.5% on the year to a 14.6% market share.

In 2021, IDC estimates Android devices will ship 1.5B units for an 85.5% share. Apple devices will ship 249M units for a 14.4% share.

