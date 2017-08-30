Dycom -12% following revenue miss, weakened guidance

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) -12.1% premarket after reporting better than expected FQ4 earnings, as contract revenues fell to $780M from $789M a year ago and coming in below the analyst consensus of $799M.

DY issues downside guidance for FQ1, seeing EPS of $0.81-$0.96, far short of the $1.43 consensus estimate, on contract revenues of $715M-$745M, below the $785M consensus.

FBR Capital nevertheless reiterates its Buy recommendation, continuing to see DY as uniquely positioned to benefit from a massive upgrade to the wireline infrastructure in the U.S. over the next five-plus years and in the next wireless network upgrade cycle, which the firm expects to start in 2018 (source: Briefing.com).