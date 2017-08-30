Corcept in dispute with specialty pharma Dohmen over Korlym contract and $13.2M

Corcept Therapeutics (CORT N/A ) has filed a lawsuit against Dohmen Life Sciences, LLC, its former specialty pharmacy services provider for Cushing's syndrome med Korlym (mifepristone) seeking monetary damages and declaratory relief stemming from its actions related to the recent termination of their contract.

Dohmen sued Corcept in response to the alleged "unlawful" termination seeking damages and declaratory relief and is withholding ~$13.2M in cash from Korlym sales as an offset to the alleged damages. Corcept seeks to dismiss Dohmen's complaint.

Corcept has engaged another specialty pharmacy, Optime Care, to dispense Korlym. It says the termination of its agreement with Dohmen will not materially affect its 2017 results or beyond.