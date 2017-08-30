U.K. energy regulator challenges National Grid's Hinkley Point cost proposal

U.K. energy regulator Ofgem says it believes the network grid upgrade to connect the new Hinkley Point C nuclear power station and the electricity network can be completed for less than the £840M ($1.08B) proposed by National Grid (NGG -0.2% ).

Ofgem is challenging 20% of NGG's proposed costs, particularly related to the treatment of how severe weather could delay construction of the grid upgrades.

Ofgem says it has launched a consultation and will make a final decision by year-end on whether the upgrade is needed and how it would be delivered.