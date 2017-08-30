Kansas City Southern to form JV with Bulkmatic

Kansas City Southern (KSU -0.7% ) announces that it signed memorandum of understanding with Bulkmatic Transport to form a 50/50 joint venture investment to facilitate and expand the exportation of liquid fuels from the U.S. to Mexico.

The project will include the construction of a unit train liquid fuels terminal located in Salinas Victoria near Monterrey, Nuevo Leon to be served by Kansas City Southern de Mexico.

The joint venture partners plan to invest ~$50M over the next few years to develop the terminal, which will begin limited operations in Q3 and have storage facilities in mid-2018.

Source: Press Release