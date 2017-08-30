Eros, Micromax offering content-filled tablet to India

Eros Now (EROS +1.6% ), the streaming service of Eros International (NYSE:EROS), and Micromax Informatics are coming together on a content-filled tablet for the Indian market.

The tablet, Canvas Plex, will offer users a year's premium subscription and feature an 8-inch HD screen along with 3 GB of RAM, 32 GB of ROM and DTS sound.

It's launching Sept. 1 at a price of 12,999 rupees (about $203).

The two companies will also team up to promote upcoming Bollywood film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, with some consumers winning VIP access to the film's stars.