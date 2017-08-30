Premium iPhone could feature gesture controls; Apple TV gets HDR

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone 8 could eliminate the home button in favor of gesture controls, according to Bloomberg sources.

Sources also claim that the premium iPhone will have a thin, Dock-style software bar displayed at the bottom instead of the home button.

In other product news, the Apple TV could offer HDR alongside the already rumored 4K support.

The HDR rumor is supported by the HomePod code leak.

The new iPhones and Apple TV should announce at a September 12 launch event.

