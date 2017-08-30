Stocks flat at the open despite upbeat data

Stock indexes see little movement at the open, as North Korea worries fade from the limelight; S&P and Dow flat, Nasdaq +0.3% .

Stocks barely responded to some upbeat U.S. economic data, as both the August ADP National Employment Report and the second estimate of Q2 GDP came in better than expected.

European bourses are higher, with U.K.'s FTSE and Germany's DAX both +0.5% and France's CAC +0.6% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +0.7% while China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.1% .

In U.S. corporate news, Analog Devices +3.9% after beating both top and bottom line estimates and raising guidance, but H&R Block -6.9% despite reporting better than expected revenues and in-line earnings.

The financial ( +0.2% ) and tech ( +0.2% ) sectors top the early leaderboard, while energy ( -0.6% ) and telecom services ( -0.5% ) show relative weakness.

U.S. Treasury prices are lower across the curve, pushing the two-year yield 3 bps higher to 1.34% but the benchmark 10-year yield only a basis point up at 2.14%.

Crude oil -0.8% at $46.04/bbl, further weighed by Tropical Storm Harvey, which has forced the closure of many refineries along the Texas coast.

Still ahead: EIA petroleum inventories