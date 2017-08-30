Google announces three third-party speakers featuring Assistant

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) announces three third-party smart speakers featuring Google Assistant.

The Zolo Mojo from Anker costs $70 and has a 5-watt speaker, two microphones, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Google Cast Audio support. Anker is also behind the Alexa-enabled Eufy Genie, which retails for under $35.

Fewer details available for now on the Panasonic GA10 and the TicHome Mini from Mobvoi.

Google has taken a page from Amazon’s book in featuring its Assistant in lower-cost devices, which will bring in a larger user base. Google’s Home speaker leads in revenue due to its price but Amazon’s diverse Echo line wins in shipment numbers.

Both companies need to fight off a rumored Sonos smart speaker featuring numerous assistants and Apple’s HomePod launching in December.

The Zolo Mojo goes in sale in late October.

Previously: Google Pixel 2 launch event on October 5? (Aug. 24)