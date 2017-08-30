Qualcomm and Himax announce 3D sensor collab; QCOM joins IoT alliance

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) announce a collaboration to develop and commercialize high-res, low power active 3D depth sensing camera systems.

The systems will enable computer vision capabilities including face authentication and scene perception across a range of industries including automotive, virtual reality, and IoT.

The collaboration combines Qualcomm’s Spectra tech and computer vision architecture with Himax’s wafer optics, sensor, and driver technologies.

In related news, Qualcomm joins the IoT Cybersecurity Alliance that also includes Palo Alto Networks, IBM, and Symantec.

Qualcomm shares are up 0.40% .