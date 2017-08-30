FDA OKs Novartis' CAR-T for ALL

As expected, the FDA approves Novartis' (NVS -0.9% ) Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel), a CAR-T immunotherapy for treatment-resistant B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), the first CAR-T approved in the U.S. for any indication.

The company says it plans to file marketing applications in the U.S. and Europe later this year for adult patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

The FDA also approved the use of Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Actemra (tocilizumab) to treat CAR-T-induced severe or life-threatening cytokine release syndrome (CRS), a common adverse event with the therapy.

