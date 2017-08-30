AT&T to expand 5G trials to three new cities

AT&T (T -0.3% ) will expand its 5G trials to three new U.S. cities by the end of this year.

The company has been testing in Austin, and will extend those to Waco, Texas; Kalamazoo, Mich.; and South Bend, Ind. The new trials will predictably cover more participants and larger coverage areas.

The tests are also about testing fixed wireless service where the last hop of the wireless connection is delivered via millimeter wave spectrum, to see how well it penetrates foliage and buildings (and ultimately whether it might be less costly than fiber-to-the-home).