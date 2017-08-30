America Movil makes $1B payment in Colombian networks case

America Movil (AMX -0.4%) has paid $1.08B to Colombia's government in an arbitration ruling, but it continues to fight the award legally.
The company says its in-country unit Comunicacion Celular complied with the order but “COMCEL will exhaust every national and international available legal action to challenge the arbitral award."
Contracts signed by America Movil and Telefonica (TEF -0.5%) in 1994 agreed that networks and infrastructure installed in a push to provide cellular service would be returned to the government after 10 years. Later, newer contracts eliminated that requirement, but the newer contracts were overruled on the argument that the original deal couldn't be modified.