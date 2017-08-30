Goldman lists eight refiners, E&P stocks most affected by Harvey

Gulf Coast refiners, producers in the Eagle Ford Shale and south Texas, and companies with related infrastructure are - not surprisingly - the stocks most affected by Harvey, Goldman Sachs analysts say.

The firm says PBF Energy (PBF +3.9% ), HollyFrontier (HFC +0.3% ), Delek (DK +0.9% ) and Andeavor (ANDV +1.9% ) should see higher near-term refining margins but it expects the storm to have little impact on the companies' longer-term earnings power.

Among E&P stocks, EP Energy (EPE -3.6% ), EOG Resources (EOG +0.3% ), Denbury Resources (DNR -1% ) and Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO +3.9% ) should take a hit, having the greatest percentage of total production in south Texas and the Eagle Ford.