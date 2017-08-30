Tencent invests in crowdfunding platform, oversees investmnet merger

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY, OTCPK:TCTZF) leads a $24M series A funding round for the Shuidi healthcare crowdfunding platform that runs on Tencent’s WeChat app, according to China Money Network.

The Chinese government reports that only 4% of the nation’s population doesn’t have basic medical insurance, but some struggle to pay for procedures not covered. Shuidi has raised $140M from more than 40M donors to help cover those extra costs.

In other news, Tencent and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) are overseeing the merger of Chinese delivery firm 58 Suyun and GoGoVan, a Hong Kong logistics company, to form the region’s largest online logistics platform.

Alibaba has previously invested in both companies and Tencent backs 58.com (NYSE:WUBA), owner of 58 Suyun.

