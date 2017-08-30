Valero preparing to restart two Texas refineries

Valero Energy (VLO +1.1% ) said late Tuesday that it is making preparations to resume operations at its Three Rivers and Corpus Christi refineries on the Gulf coast that it shut down before Hurricane Harvey hit Friday night.

The VLO news came after another refinery in Corpus Christi, the 296K bbl/day Flint Hills Resources plant said it also was working on a re-start.

Analysts say it is important for Corpus Christi-area refineries, which were left relatively unscathed by Harvey as the storm shifted east to Houston, to re-start as soon as possible.