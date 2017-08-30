Las Vegas casinos slumped ahead of Mayweather-McGregor bonanza

Casinos in Nevada reported that gaming win revenue fell 1.73% Y/Y to $997.97M in July.

Revenue on the Las Vegas Strip fell 7.7% to $565M during the month, while downtown LV casino revenue rose 7.8% to $45M. August numbers are expected to blowouts due to the Mayweather-McGregor fight.

Total slots revenue increased 2.74% to $632M during the month off a win percentage of 6.59% (down from 6.99% in June).

Games and tables revenue fell 11.73% to $366M off a win percentage of 15.16%. Baccarat win revenue was down 20% off a win percentage of 15%.

Nevada Gaming Control Board full report (.pdf)

