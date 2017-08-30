Reuters: Lukoil studying sale of Swiss trader Litasco

Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY, OTC:LUKOF) is considering a sale of its Swiss trading unit Litasco because new U.S. sanctions on Russia will make it harder for the energy trader to raise new funds, Reuters reports.

Litasco could be sold near the end of this year, possibly as a first step towards divestment of other overseas assets by Lukoil to enable the Russian oil producer to focus on tapping fields in Siberia, according to the report.

Litasco reportedly traded 3.2M bbl/day of oil and products in 2016, putting it on a par with rival trading houses such as Mercuria and Gunvor and behind only the world’s top three trading houses - Vitol, Glencore and Trafigura.