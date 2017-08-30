Investors acknowledge value of Gilead's takeout of Kite Pharma, shares up 6%

In a bit of a delayed response, buying has picked up in Gilead Sciences (GILD +5.5% ) two days after it announced that it will acquire Kite Pharma (KITE +0.1% ) for $180/share ($11.9B). Volume is 70% above normal.

Gilead shares rose a modest 1% the day of the announcement and 1% the day after.

The announcement by Novartis that it has priced just-approved CAR-T Kymriah at $475K has certainly contributed to the bullishness since it bodes well for Kite's CAR-T axicabtagene ciloleucel.

