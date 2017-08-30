Best revises IPO capital goal

Alibaba-backed (NYSE:BABA) logistics company Best (Pending:BESTI) revises the amount it hopes to receive in an IPO.

Best now hopes to raise $1B instead of the $750M sought when the company filed for the IPO in June.

In a new regulatory filing, Best reveals it brought in $1.23B in the first half of this year, double on the prior year’s period. Losses were down slightly to $95M, one million less than last year.

Alibaba had a 23% stake in Best at the time of filing, making the company the largest shareholder. The Alibaba founded Cainiao Network has a 5.6% stake.

