Latest Wells Fargo lawsuit claims mortgage fee overcharges

Wells Fargo (WFC +0.2% ) is facing another class-action lawsuit, this time alleging that it cheated home loan borrowers by charging them extra fees when their applications were delayed, even when it was the bank’s fault.

The new suit, filed earlier this week in San Francisco, is the latest part of the controversy over the practices of WFC’s home loan unit and one of several new problems that have emerged during the last year in the wake of the sham-accounts scandal.

The suit was filed by the same attorneys at Seattle law firm Keller Rohrback who in 2015 sued WFC over its creation of unauthorized checking, savings and credit card accounts, which led to a $142M class action settlement.