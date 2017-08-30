Novartis prices CAR-T Kymriah at $475K

Novartis (NVS -1% ) has assuaged investors in Gilead Sciences (GILD +5.2% ) that CAR-T pricing may be an issue. It announced that its just-approved Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) will cost $475K per treatment, toward the low end of analysts' projected range of $400K - 750K.

In a conference call, the company said Kymriah will be available in 20 centers within a month and 35 soon after. It also said that it is working with CMS on an outcomes-based approach to reimbursement that will allow payment for only those ALL patients that respond to treatment by the end of one month.

If CMS agrees and implements the scheme, then the price should be substantially higher than $475K considering the "life value" of young patients who respond.