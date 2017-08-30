Airbus urges United Tech to stay focused on fixing problems amid M&A talk

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) says it hopes United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) will not be distracted from fixing industrial problems that have delayed aircraft deliveries, even if it presses ahead with possible plans to buy Rockwell Collins.

Delays in receiving engines from UTX subsidiary Pratt & Whitney have disrupted deliveries of Airbus A320neo jets, drawing criticism from the planemaker’s management.

The unusual warning before any deal is completed is the first public sign that the possible UTX-COL combination may trigger questions from major planemakers.