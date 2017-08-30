China Unicom, KPN agree on reciprocal IoT deal

China Unicom (CHU -0.3% ) and Dutch telecom Royal KPN (KKPNY -0.5% ) have set a reciprocal deal covering their Internet-of-things networks, to improve access to each other's markets.

That means they can provide remotely provisionable SIMs that can switch networks depending on device location.

“This agreement will enable our customers to become global IoT players, since we are able to handle international requests quickly and easily,” said Carolien Nijhuis of KPN's IoT unit.

Europe's elimination of roaming premiums means that KPN's domestic tariffs apply continent-wide.