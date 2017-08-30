Samsung announces Gear Fit2 Pro, Gear Sport

Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) has new product announcements ahead of the official start of IFA 2017.

The Gear Fit2 Pro fitness band improves upon the previous model with waterproofing extended to 50 meters depth and adds a continuous heart rate tracker.

Gear Fit2 Pro hits stores September 15 for $199. Preorders start tomorrow.

Samsung moves into the smartwatch market with the Gear Sport, which also serves as a full functioned fitness tracker.

The Gear Sport has the same water resistance as the fitness band and packs in contactless payment abilities through Samsung Pay. The Sport will go head-to-head with the Apple Watch Series 3 with rumored cellular connectivity, which could launch on September 12.

The Gear Sport will launch around the holidays for an unknown price, though 9to5Google guesses around $250.

