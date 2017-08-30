Frontline -7% after Q2 loss and seeing weak quarters ahead

Frontline (FRO -7.6% ) sinks near 52-week lows after reporting a larger than expected Q2 loss and warning of difficult upcoming quarters.

FRO says the market for its tankers likely would remain weak for the next few quarters due to overcapacity before beginning to improve in 2018, as the pace of deliveries of new vessels slows and older ships are retired from the global fleet.

Despite abandoning its effort to buy rival tanker firm DHT Holdings in June, CEO Robert Hvide Macleod says FRO will continue to watch for "attractive opportunities to emerge as a result of the weak market and will remain opportunistic going forward."