Marathon Petroleum, Buckeye Partners said to restart Texas refineries

Marathon Petroleum (MPC +2% ) reportedly is restarting its 459K bbl/day Galveston Bay refinery after it was shut by Tropical Storm Harvey.

Energy industry intelligence service Genscape says one of the refinery’s two 225K bbl/day crude distillation units appears to have restarted based on an observation of activity levels at the unit.

Also, Buckeye Partners (BPL -0.2% ) is said to have re-started its Corpus Christi terminal after shutting down due to Harvey.