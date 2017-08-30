Marathon Petroleum, Buckeye Partners said to restart Texas refineries

Marathon Petroleum (MPC +2%) reportedly is restarting its 459K bbl/day Galveston Bay refinery after it was shut by Tropical Storm Harvey.
Energy industry intelligence service Genscape says one of the refinery’s two 225K bbl/day crude distillation units appears to have restarted based on an observation of activity levels at the unit.
Also, Buckeye Partners (BPL -0.2%) is said to have re-started its Corpus Christi terminal after shutting down due to Harvey.
Total (TOT -0.6%) expects water within its 225K bbl/day Port Arthur refinery to recede by the weekend, according to a separate report.