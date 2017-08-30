Bloomberg: Sinopec probed by U.S. over Nigeria payments

The U.S. government is investigating Sinopec (SNP +1.3% ) over allegations that the oil producer paid Nigerian officials $100M worth of bribes to resolve a business dispute, Bloomberg reports.

The SEC and Department of Justice reportedly are in the early stages of probing allegations that outside lawyers acting as middlemen for SNP funneled illicit payments from its Swiss unit to the Nigerians through banks in New York and California.

At least one Washington-based prosecutor from the DoJ unit that investigates potential violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act has traveled to Los Angeles to conduct interviews, according to the report.