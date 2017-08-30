CFRA positive on UAL post-Harvey

CFRA's Jim Corridore weighs in on United Continental (UAL -0.9% ) and the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

The analyst expects UAL to feel the sharpest financial string from the storm, but is confident that the Houston airline market will return strong.

'We note that this disaster, while monumental in scale and damage to the city, is a one time event. We do not expect material demand destruction, once floodwaters recede. With a strong energy related infrastructure, we expect demand to return to normal eventually," writes Corridore.

CFRA has a Strong Buy rating on United.