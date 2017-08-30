Barron's: MLPs prove resilient so far but may not last

Shares of midstream MLPs have "held up well, all things considered" in the wake of Harvey, says Amey Stone at Barron's, as pipelines follow refineries in shutting down due to damage or having less product to transport.

The Explorer Pipeline, which hauls 660K bbl/day of gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel from the Gulf Coast to markets throughout the Midwest, reportedly is shutting its main lines today; the pipeline is owned by Phillips 66 (PSX +0.1% ), Marathon Oil (MRO -0.3% ), Sunoco Logistics (ETP +0.5% ) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B).

The Colonial Pipeline, the largest U.S. refined products pipeline as it delivers 2.3M bbl/day of oil products to the eastern U.S., is operating at reduced capacity due to limited supply out of Houston; Shell is among the pipeline's partners.

Other pipelines out of the Gulf Coast, including the 700K bbl/day Kinder Morgan (KMI +0.4% ) Plantation pipeline and Enterprise Products Partners (EPD +0.3% ) TE Products system, reportedly are functional.

Harvey's impact will be primarily a Q3 issue for energy infrastructure firms, Morgan Stanley's Tom Abrams says, as "Q3 hits from Harvey should come out over the next few weeks and define, we believe, maximum negativity from this devastating event."

