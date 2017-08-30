Western Digital launches My Cloud storage drives

Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) launches My Cloud Home, a network-attached storage drive for multiple types of content through nearly any device.

My Cloud Home has a USB port for flash drives, external hard drives, or memory card imports.

Content can also transfer through cloud-enabled services like Dropbox, Box, or Google Drive.

Western Digital also offers the My Cloud Home Duo dual-drive solution with RAID mirroring for those who need more storage.

Users can manage either device through a cross-platform app.

My Cloud Home starts at a $159.99 MSRP for 2TB and caps out at 8TB for $319.99.

My Cloud Home Duo starts at $309.99 for 4TB and has 16TB for $699.99 at the high end.

