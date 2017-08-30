Bloomberg: Southern to recommend finishing Vogtle nuclear reactors

Southern Co.’s (SO -0.1%) board reportedly has voted to move forward with completing two reactors at its Vogtle nuclear project in Georgia.
SO is expected to file a recommendation tomorrow with Georgia regulators to include certain conditions to finishing the project such as Toshiba guarantees and production tax credits.
A SO spokesperson has declined to comment, saying the company will make an announcement tomorrow.
Fluor (FLR +1.2%), the construction contractor for the project, spiked briefly on the news; the company today began construction on the $5.6B Purple Line rail project in Maryland.
Source: Bloomberg First Word
