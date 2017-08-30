Sinclair Broadcast renews five Fox affiliation deals; shares +7.2%

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) has jumped 7.2% after setting an affiliation renewal deal with Fox (FOX +0.4% , FOXA +0.5% ) for all five of its stations that had come to the end of their terms.

The company renewed Fox affiliations for WACH in Columbia, S.C.; KFOX in El Paso, Texas; KRXI in Reno, Nev.; WFXL in Albany, Ga.; and WSBT in South Bend, Ind.

The deal includes participation in vMVPD deals, Sinclair's Barry Faber says.

Other affiliations with Fox are up at the end of 2017 and in 2018.