Samsung announces 43-in Frame TV, new QLED models for Europe

Samsung’s (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) IFA 2017 tech announcements continue with a 43-inch version of its Frame TV.

The Frame was already available in 55- and 65-inch sizes, but the smaller model extends to a wider range of home spaces.

The company has partnered with Spain’s Museo del Prado to bring over 1K art pieces to the Frame models.

Samsung plans to expand its QLED TV line to Europe starting with the flat-screen QBF, which will launch in 55- and 65-inch versions.

The European offerings will eventually consist of 14 models including premium models partnered with Panasonic and 20th Century Fox to offer HDR 10+ technology.

Correction: post updated to correct OLED typo to QLED