Potential share-moving presentations ahead at key European cancer meeting

The abstract drop for the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) will launch in less than six hours. The conference will take place September 8-12 in Madrid. Presentations to watch:

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN): Top-line data from Phase 3 FLAURA study assessing Tagrisso (osimertinib) in EGFR+ NSCLC patients. Primary endpoint: PFS.

Data from Phase 3 PACIFIC study of durvalumab in NSCLC.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS): Data from Phase 3 ARIEL3 study of Rubraca (rucaparib) in advanced ovarian cancer.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS): Phase 1 data on CA-170.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL): Data on Phase 2 CABOSUN study comparing cabozantinib to SUTENT (sunitinib) in treatment-naive RCC. Phase 1b data on cabozantinib + Yervoy + Opdivo in genitourinary cancers.

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY): Data from Phase 3 MONARCH 3 study of abemaciclib in breast cancer and data from Phase 3 RANGE study of ramucirumab in urothelial cancer.

Merck (NYSE:MRK)/Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY): Data from Phase 1/2 ECHO-202 study of pembrolizumab/epacadostat combo in selected cancers, specifically the melanoma cohort.

Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE): Updated data from ZUMA-3 and ZUMA-4.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO): Data from Phase 1/2 TOPACIO study of niraparib + Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in TNBC.

Source: Bloomberg