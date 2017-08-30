Options volume on Dollar General high ahead of earnings

Put options volume is elevated going into Dollar General's (DG -0.5% ) Q2 earnings report, according to Bloomberg.

Total put option interest is up 34%, compared to the 2% increase in call option interest.

The options activity implies a 6% move up or down for Dollar General when it spills numbers on Thurdsday. Consensus estimates are for the retailer to report revenue of $5.82B and EPS of $1.09. Comparable sales are anticipated to rise 1.6%.

Rival Dollar Tree topped estimates with its Q2 report last week.