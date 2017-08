Vedanta Resources (VEDL, OTCPK:VDNRF) names former CEO Kuldip Kaura as its interim CEO as it looks for a new head to replace Tom Albanese, who is leaving the company tomorrow.

Albanese, who was asked to delay his departure by five months in March, will step down from the board on Aug. 31 but remain chairman of Vedanta’s Zambian copper business, Konkola Copper Mines.

Kaura was CEO of Vedanta Resources during 2005-08 and has been president of the chairman's office since May 2016.