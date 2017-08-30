FDA accepts Amgen's application to include survival data in Kyprolis label

The FDA accepts for review Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) seeking to add overall survival data from the Phase 3 ENDEAVOR study to the package insert of KYPROLIS (carfilzomib). The data showed KYPROLIS + dexamethasone reduced the risk of death by 21% and increased overall survival by 7.6 months compared to Takeda's Velcade + dexamethasone in patients with treatment-resistant multiple myeloma.

The agency's action date is April 30, 2018.

