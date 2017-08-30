Judge rules Uber lawsuit can go into arbitration

Ex-Uber (Private:UBER) CEO Travis Kalanick got his legal wish when a judge ruled that the lawsuit filed by Benchmark should move to arbitration, per Recode.

Benchmark sued Kalanick for fraud due to the expansion of board seats with Kalanick taking one after his resignation. Benchmark wanted to freeze Kalanick out of the company until a legal decision was made.

Kalanick reportedly wanted the case to go to arbitration to avoid an on the record deposition, but there’s still risk since arbitration decisions are typically final.

