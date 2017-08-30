Fox Broadcasting names new entertainment head as season starts

Just in time for the fall season, Fox Broadcasting (FOX, FOXA) is changing out its chief of entertainment.

David Madden is exiting after three years as president of entertainment, to be replaced by Michael Thorn, a senior exec at Fox's sister production company.

Madden is in talks to join AMC Networks (AMCX +0.7% ) as head of programming for AMC and SundanceTV as well as a development role, The Wall Street Journal reports.

This late in time, though, the season is locked in and any changes by Thorn are likely to be felt next year (with those shows already in early-stage development).

Fox has disappointed of late; while its overall ratings were up 2% and flat in the 18-49 demographic, take away sports (especially the Super Bowl and World Series) and it's down nearly 20% in both measures.