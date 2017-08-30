Amarin seeks block of U.S. import of EPA dietary supplements

Aimed at protecting Vascepa's (icosapent ethyl) domestic turf, Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) files a lawsuit with the U.S. International Trade Commission seeking a ban on the importation of omega-3 dietary supplements that are mainly comprised of the ester form of omega-3 called EPA. It wants the ITC to issue a general exclusion order prohibiting the importation of such products claiming the unregulated offerings represent "injurious unfair competition" to Vascepa, approved by the FDA in July 2012 to reduce triglyceride levels in people with severely elevated levels of triglycerides. It also seeks a cease-and-desist order for all inventory of said products already in the U.S.

Shares are down a fraction after hours on light volume.