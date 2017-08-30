Box shares slip 2% despite Q2 beats

Box (NYSE:BOX) shares are down 2% aftermarket after reporting Q2 results with an EPS beat and narrow revenue beat with sales rising 28.5% on the prior year’s quarter. Guidance for Q3 has revenue from $128M to $129M, which matches consensus at the low end, and loss per share from $0.14 to $0.13 matching at the high end. For the FY18, revenue straddles estimates at $128M to $129M and meets loss per share at the low end from $0.46 to $0.44.

Key metrics: Billings were up 31% to $139.5M. Customer count was up to over 76K businesses with new clients including Credit Karma, Cabot Energy, and Delta Global Services.

Key financials: Non-GAAP operating expenses totaled $129M, up 22% on the year. Net cash used in operating activities was $9.5M, up from the $4.9M last year. FCF was -$14.7M compared to -$8M. The company ended the quarter with $165M in cash and equivalents.

Press release

Correction: updated Q2 to revenue beat instead of miss

Previously: Box beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Aug. 30)