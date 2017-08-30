Harvey effects felt half a world away, as U.S. LPG exports to Asia shut down

Asian buyers of liquefied petroleum gas are paying for disruptions halfway around the world in Texas, as Harvey halts shipments of propane and butane to Asia from ports that handle more than 90% of U.S. exports to the region.

Marine export terminals operated by Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD), Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) and Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) are shut because of closures at the Houston Ship Channel, Port of Beaumont and Port of Freeport; also, EPD and TRGP facilities at Mont Belvieu, Tex., have halted some fractionation operations, in which raw liquids are turned into products such as propane and butane.

Northeast Asia propane swaps for September reportedly traded today at a premium of $6/metric ton to October prices, flipping from a discount of $1/ton a week ago; also, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait said this week that they would increase September contract prices for propane and butane by $40-$60/metric ton.

The U.S. has not sent a single LPG tanker from the Gulf Coast since Aug. 25, and the Ports of Houston and Freeport say they do not know when they can reopen to vessel traffic.